Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie

High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll

Greggs and Costa Coffee are both today launching brand new vegan snacks across their shops nationwide, as the two high street food chains go into battle for a larger slice of the growing market for plant-based diets.

Following on from the huge success of its vegan sausage roll last year, Greggs' hotly-anticipated Vegan Steak Bakes will also go on sale today for the first time across its UK bakeries, swapping out the beef from its traditional stake pastries for Quorn pieces alongside diced onions and gravy filling.

Priced at £1.55, the Vegan Steak Bake is initially being made available across 1,300 Greggs' shops from today, before rolling out to its remaining 700 shops from 16 January, the retailer said.

Greggs said its product development team had "been working for months" on the plant-based steak bake recipe, with a panel of both vegan and non-vegan taste testers recruited to help create the flavour.

"Our Vegan Sausage Roll launch was a huge success and we've been working tirelessly to expand our vegan friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake," said Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs. "The launch of our Vegan Steak Bake is another key milestone on our journey to become our customers' favourite for food-on-the-go. We look forward to hearing the feedback."

Greggs' vegan sausage roll caused a media storm upon its launch last year, becoming one of the bakery chain's fastest selling products of the past six years, and helping deliver a major boost to its profits in 2019. The retailer is now working to create a vegan version of all its best-selling baked products.

Also going into battle for the growing plant-based food market, meanwhile, is Costa Coffee, which has unveiled a new vegan 'cheese and ham' toastie that will go on sale for £2.95 across its stores nationwide today.

The "Vegan Smoky Ham & CheeZe Toastie" is made with meat-free Quorn ham and a dairy-free, coconut-based cheese alternative product sandwiched between two slices of bread, and is just one of 25 new additions to Costa's vegan menu announced today.

Eric Tavoukdjian, commercial marketing director at Costa Coffee said: "We know the importance of providing choice for our customers, and we're really pleased to be able to offer a vegan alternative of one of our iconic, bestselling toasties."

Both product launches coincide with the start of Veganuary, an annual initiative aimed at encouraging consumers to adopt a vegan diet throughout the entire month of January, in a bid to highlight the environmental and health benefits of plant-based eating.

More than 1.3 million people in the UK gave up animal products last January according to research released yesterday by Kantar, which found those cutting out meat for the month were more likely to then reduce their meat consumption for at least six months afterwards.

Veganuary said it expects 350,000 people to take up the plant-based challenge worldwide this month, which it estimated would save the equivalent of 41,200 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere - roughly the same as 450,000 flights from London to Berlin.

Toni Vernelli, head of communications for initiative, said Veganuary 2020 was "shaping up to be the biggest year yet with one person signing up every 15 seconds".

"More and more people are choosing to fight climate chaos with their fork, and these new statistics show just how big an impact we can all have by choosing plant-based foods," she said.