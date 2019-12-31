Boost for small-scale renewables as Smart Export Guarantee enters into force

Solar, wind and other small scale renewables are now eligible for payments for exporting their energy to the grid

As of 1 January 2020 small-scale wind, solar, CHP and hydropower will be entitled to payments from energy suppliers for exporting power back to the grid

Homes and business that generate their own clean power from small-scale renewables will now be entitled to payments from energy suppliers if they export that power back to the grid, under long-awaited legislation which comes into force in the UK tomorrow.

The Smart Export Guarantee (SEG), which comes into force from 1 January 2020, means large suppliers of energy will now be obligated to offer a tariff for small-scale renewables such as solar generators, providing them with an additional source of income to help balance the UK grid.

Under the SEG, electricity suppliers with more than 150,000 customers will be required to offer at least one tariff for power exported to the grid from renewables installations smaller than 5MW in capacity, including solar PV, wind, micro combined heat and power (CHP), hydropower, and anaerobic digestion (AD).

The SEG replaces the Export Tariff, which was controversially scrapped in April 2019. During the nine month policy gap homes, businesses and community groups with small-scale renewables installations have had no legally guaranteed way to receive payment for the power they export to the grid - and have in some cases therefore been providing energy to the grid for free.

Chris Hewitt, chief executive of the Solar Trade Association (STA), said the new legislation marked a positive start to the new year as it would help close that regulatory gap and "sweeten the deal" for solar developers.

"After a nine-month policy gap, the new Smart Export Guarantee should help boost interest in solar as leading electricity suppliers compete with each other to offer attractive payments for clean power exported to the grid," he said. "As more and more households take steps to do their bit in the fight against the climate emergency, we hope that today's SEG launch will have a positive impact on the market and help the solar industry to build on our track-record of a million solar homes delivered to date."

At present small scale renewables generators can choose from over 14 suppliers offering tariffs which would provide payment under the SEG, including Bulb and Octopus Energy, among others.

In order to be eligible for a tariff under the SEG, renewables generators must be certified by an approved scheme which ensures high installation standards are followed. Households and organisations will also require a smart meter in order to take accurate export readings.

But there remain concerns over the operation and regulation of the new market for exported power, as the government's national smart meter roll out has faced a number of high profile technical challenges and delays.