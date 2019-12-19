Queen's Speech: Government ramps up offshore wind target to 40GW

Climate change and environment central to government's legislative agenda, Queen's Speech confirms

The government has boosted its offshore wind target to 40GW of capacity by 2030, in the latest sign the new administration is keen to accelerate the UK's journey to hitting net zero emissions by 2050.

As part of today's Queen's Speech the government said it will "increase our ambition on offshore wind to 40GW by 2030, and enable new floating turbines".

It marks a significant uplift on the earlier target, unveiled in the Offshore Wind Sector Deal in March 2019, which promised to deliver "up to 30GW of new offshore wind capacity" by 2030.

However, it is not yet clear whether the bolstered capacity target will see more funding flowing into offshore wind. Currently the government plans to spend up to £557m to bring forward new developments through clean energy contracts, but with the price of offshore wind energy still continuing to fall government may be hoping it can squeeze extra capacity out of its existing funding pot.

Elsewhere in the Speech, the government confirmed it will press ahead with green manifesto promises including a ban on plastic waste being exported to developing countries, an £800m investment in carbon capture and storage projects, and a £9.2bn investment in energy efficiency programmes.

More detail on all these plans will be set out in next year's Budget, which the government said will be an "ambitious programme of policy and investment" that prioritises environmental action.

"[The Budget] will help deliver the green infrastructure needed to improve lives and achieve Net Zero, including by investing in carbon capture, offshore wind, nuclear energy, and electric vehicle infrastructure so that individuals are always within 30 miles of a chargepoint," the government said in documents released alongside the Speech. "We will make sure we help lower energy bills investing in the energy efficiency of homes, schools and hospitals. And away from home, we will use our £1bn Ayrton Fund to develop affordable clean energy for developing countries."

As expected the Speech also confirmed the government would move forward with plans for a new Environment Bill, Agriculture Bill, and Fisheries Bill - all of which were paused ahead of the election.

However, concerns remain that Johnson's Brexit policy could yet see environmental standards watered down, while high carbon activities including North Sea drilling, major road building programmes, and the expansion of Heathrow still retain government support.

The government documents accompanying the speech reiterated Ministers' claims that they will not water down UK environmental standards in pursuit of a new trade deals. But campaigner remain fearful that without a clear non-regression clause in legislation risks remain.

"It is great to see that the environment, agriculture and fisheries bills are back and we look forward to seeing how they deliver the prime minister's commitment to pursue the world's most ambitious environmental programme," said Sarah Williams of the GreenerUK coalition of NGOs. "The government is right that it is an absolute priority to protect our planet for future generations.

"As the government begins trade negotiations, the assurance that we will 'never compromise' on our high environmental protections is welcome. The government should quickly underpin this by including a commitment to maintain existing standards in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and make sure parliament has votes and the public a say on future trade deals."