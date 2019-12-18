EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy

Lawmakers have agreed the first stage in creating a standardised labelling system for 'green finance' in the EU | Credit: Danielrao

MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'

The EU Parliament has drawn a line under a toxic row over whether nuclear energy could be considered 'green', after agreeing a compromise last night in talks over the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy.

The row, which threatened to derail the bloc's plan to push more capital into low-carbon projects, was sparked when some nations pushed for nuclear energy to be labelled as green under a new system to help investors spot green opportunities and avoid greenwash.

But other member states opposed the inclusion of nuclear, arguing its production of hazardous waste should rule it out of winning sustainability labelling.

Eventually lawmakers reached a compromise yesterday evening that recognises nuclear as a transition fuel. Nuclear companies are set to be judged under a new 'do no harm' principle for their disposal of waste that will likely exclude nuclear from the taxonomy altogether.

The taxonomy still needs the formal approval of Member States under the EU Council, but they are expected to grant their approval tonight, enabling the first rules to enter force in December 2020.

It paves the way for the taxonomy to enter use in the private financial markets, where the EU hopes it will help investors, pension funds and private equity firms to work to a standard definition of what counts as 'sustainable', in turn channelling more capital into greener schemes. According to the Financial Times, companies with more than 500 employees will have to publish how much of their activites are compliant with the taxonomy's three categories for sustainable investment: "green", "enabling", and "transition".

Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU Commission's executive vice president for finance, said the taxonomy would be a "much-needed enabler to get green investments to flow and help Europe reach climate neutrality by 2050".

Luca Bonaccorsi, director of sustainable finance at Transport & Environment, said EU officials had "finally delivered". "The EU's green standard will mean people can no longer be sold fake green investments, and money can instead flow to sustainable businesses like electric mobility and renewables. It is the most progressive piece of financial legislation in the world," he said.

Experts still need to flesh out the rules, including setting CO2 emissions limits for industries such as power and automotive, a task expected to take two years.