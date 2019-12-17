'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency
Global coal demand is set to fall this year thanks to the largest ever decline in coal-fired electricity generation, according to new analysis out today from the International Energy Agency (IEA). But...
More news
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action