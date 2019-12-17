Business Green

'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use

Coal demand is set to remain flat over the next four years according to the IEA
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency

Global coal demand is set to fall this year thanks to the largest ever decline in coal-fired electricity generation, according to new analysis out today from the International Energy Agency (IEA). But...

