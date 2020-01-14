'Unprecedented transformation': EU Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
The European Commission has unveiled plans to mobilise €1tr over the next 10 years as part of an unparalleled investment strategy to drive the decarbonisation of the continent's economy. The wide-ranging...
Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
Japanese giant Takeda announces 2040 carbon neutrality goal
The global pharmaceuticals behemoth is planning to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2025, CEO Christophe Weber announced yesterday
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
Kia launches $25bn strategy to spearhead shift to EVs
Kia Motors is aiming for a quarter of its sales to come from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025