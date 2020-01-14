'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models
Across the world, companies are facing a public backlash over wasteful business practices, from single-use plastics to fast fashion production. But many have little idea where to start when moving from...
More news
'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
Flybe rescue? Climate fears mount over mooted cut in air passenger duty
Green groups warn any move to reduce the cost of air passenger duty would be 'unacceptable and completely reckless'
National Grid tees up €500m green bond
Cash will be used to support firm's sustainability efforts
Back to Top