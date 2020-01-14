Business Green

'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation argues its Circulytics platform will help companies improve their circular economy strategies | Credit: Gorodenkoff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models

Across the world, companies are facing a public backlash over wasteful business practices, from single-use plastics to fast fashion production. But many have little idea where to start when moving from...

To continue reading...

More on Waste

More news