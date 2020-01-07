Business Green

Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows

Windfarms became the UK's second-largest source of energy generation for the first time ever in 2019
  • Toby Hill
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent

The UK's low carbon electricity output rose by less than one per cent in 2019, climbing by just 1 terawatt hour (TWh), the smallest annual increase in a decade when annual growth averaged 9TWh, according...

