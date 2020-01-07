Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
The UK's low carbon electricity output rose by less than one per cent in 2019, climbing by just 1 terawatt hour (TWh), the smallest annual increase in a decade when annual growth averaged 9TWh, according...
More news
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
Shell Aviation inks deal to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Lufthansa in US airport
Firm promises to develop 'scalable supply' of sustainable aviation fuels under new multi-year partnership with World Energy
Burn to earn, time to learn
The failure of a green energy scheme could permanently reshape Ireland's politics, writes Andrew Warren