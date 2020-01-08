Business Green

From traffic hell to EV heaven: Could zero emission vehicles usher in an era of 'road calm'?

Editor-in-chief James Murray gets behind the wheel
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A new driving test devised by Hyundai provides further evidence that electric vehicles are not just cleaner, they lead to calmer, safer drivers too

Driving in central London is hell. Actually, scratch that. Driving in any major city is hell. We hear a lot about how our cities are designed for cars, but if that is the case who is doing the designing?...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news