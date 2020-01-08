From traffic hell to EV heaven: Could zero emission vehicles usher in an era of 'road calm'?
A new driving test devised by Hyundai provides further evidence that electric vehicles are not just cleaner, they lead to calmer, safer drivers too
Driving in central London is hell. Actually, scratch that. Driving in any major city is hell. We hear a lot about how our cities are designed for cars, but if that is the case who is doing the designing?...
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
Public believe farmers should do more to cut emissions, YouGov survey suggests
Poll finds British public feel farmers aren't doing enough to tackle the environmental impact of their industry
Shareholders pressure Barclays to roll back fossil fuel financing
Shareholders worth more than £100bn are calling on Barclays to phase out the provision of financial services to energy firms that remain unaligned with the Paris Agreement