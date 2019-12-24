BusinessGreen's best of 2019
We trawl through the archive to pick out some of our favourite reads of the past 12 months
To describe 2019 as "busy and eventful" for the green economy - as we did of 2018 - would seem a gross understatement this year. The past 12 months have seen unprecedented prominence given over to climate...
More news
Anglo American pledges to align lobbying with Paris Agreement
Activist investors celebrate after mining giant promises to realign all its lobbying activity, including that done on its behalf by industry associations, with the goals of the Paris Agreement
SDG13: How to align profit with the planet
From Ørsted to IKEA, here's what you can learn from the companies at the vanguard of action on SDG13
Statistic of the decade: Amazon has lost 8.4m football pitches of rainforest
Royal Statistical Society names its stats of the decade which highlight Amazon rainforest loss, air pollution deaths and rise of SUVs