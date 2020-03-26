Zipcar
London launches £23m van 'scrap for cash' fund
Mayor's Office confirms small businesses and charities can take advantage of payments worth up to £6,000 to help cover the cost of switching to electric vans
Zipcar to trial mobile electric vehicle charging in London
Car-sharing firm teams up with Innovate UK and US-based FreeWire Technologies to test benefits of recharging on the go
Zipcar revs up Asian expansion plans with Taiwan launch
Car sharing network launches new service in Taiwan, as company eyes further expansion
Zipcar launches expanded plug-in hybrid fleet
Partnership with Westminster City Council and Volkswagen UK will see car club deploy 50 plug-in hybrids capable of traveling over 30 miles with zero emissions
Car-sharing becomes a real-estate perk with GM, Daimler, Google
Transportation companies from major automakers to Zipcar are partnering with residential and commercial real estate owners to offer shared vehicles as an amenity
Europcar snaps up majority stake in E-Car Club
Car hire giant acquires majority stake in UK-based electric car club pioneer
Zipcar talks Turkey with Istanbul expansion
Car sharing company starts operations in sixth European city
¡Vamos Zipcar! Car sharing pioneer motors to Madrid
Madrid operation marks company's 30th major city opening and follows recent launch in Paris
Car clubs could rid London's streets of 120,000 cars
Study finds boosting car sharing scheme membership could have considerable environmental and economic benefits
Car clubs driving down UK emissions, report finds
Survey reveals the nation's 168,850 car club members travel less frequently and in more fuel-efficient cars
Zipcar looks to move business service into the fast lane
Company announces largest business customer to date as Croydon Council reveals car club model has helped cut its travel costs by 42 per cent
Avis to acquire Zipcar in $500m deal
Major boost to car-sharing model as rental giant agrees deal for leading car club
Zipcar targets small businesses to accelerate European growth
Car sharing service looks to echo US success this side of the Atlantic and capitalise on consumer trend towards shared resources
Zipcar signs up Vauxhall Ampera to car sharing scheme
Members in Camden, Croydon, Islington, Wandsworth and Westminster can reserve the plug-in hybrid from today
Zipcar and Ford team up to drive car-sharing on US campuses
US car club to add 650 Ford models to its campus fleet
Zipcar and Equity Residential ink deal to boost car share service
US initiative aims to reduce car ownership and transport emissions for apartment owners