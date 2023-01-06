Zimbabwe

Global Briefing: India preps $2.2bn green hydrogen incentive package

Energy

Global Briefing: India preps $2.2bn green hydrogen incentive package

India boosts green hydrogen ambitions, World Bank eyes new climate focus, France curbs domestic flights, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

clock 06 January 2023 • 8 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read