Yvo DeBoer
Yvo de Boer looking back on the UN climate talks: 'Sound' progress made over the past 20 years
"The UN climate process has moved out of the hearts of the environmentalists and into the hands of the economists"
Does the Paris text offer a chance to revive sectoral approaches linked to technology and finance?
Yvo de Boer says the latest UN text should deliver an industry-focused approach to tackling climate change
Former UN climate chief: Why efficient new coal plants should qualify for 'climate finance'
Yvo De Boer welcomes divestment push and restrictions on coal lending, but argues developing nations need help to curb dirty coal emissions
De Boer: 'Copenhagen was a lemon, but Paris is the orange'
Former UN climate change chief says there are many reasons to be hopeful ahead of Paris summit, but issues stark warning over slow pace of talks
Former UN climate chief: World needs new economic model to drive green investment
Yvo de Boer calls on business leaders to work closely with ministers and officials at COP21
Hotels tempt green travellers with carbon tracking tool
Leading hotel chains team up to produce standardised method of reporting carbon impacts
KPMG: Hidden environmental production costs equal 41 per cent of earnings
New report urges businesses to protect themselves from 10 environmental and economic 'megaforces' that could prevent growth
Ex-UN climate chief says business should get ready for low-carbon world
Last month's Durban climate talks have given a strong signal that governments are serious about tackling global warming
Global energy can be 95 per cent renewable by 2050, says WWF
Report outlines steps needed to wean global economy off fossil fuels
UN confirms extra Bonn climate meeting
Meeting scheduled for 9-11 April after diplomats push for additional negotiating time ahead of Mexico Summit
It's been an eventful ride, but the time is right for de Boer's departure
Resignation gives UN opportunity to reinvigorate talks following Copenhagen summit
Yvo de Boer to step down as UN climate chief
De Boer will leave the UNFCCC in July to take up a role at KPMG
UN optimistic on Mexico climate treaty
As Indian environment minister launches a blistering attack on Ed Miliband, Yvo de Boer says international climate talks have entered a "cooling-off period "
Updated: Walkout throws Copenhagen into crisis
Talks set to resume after African countries stage protest at rich nations' perceived attempt to ditch Kyoto
Postal sector pledges to slash global emissions 20 per cent
Coalition of world's largest postal operators will work together to deliver deep emission cuts by 2020
Copenhagen kicks off amidst mounting optimism
Flurry of good news dominates start of summit, as South Africa announces emissions target and Obama signals he will attend talks' conclusion
Environment ministers talk up Copenhagen chances
Ministers report encouraging progress at latest round of preparatory talks
Merkel to urge US to deliver bolder climate change action
As EU negotiators call on the US to end Copenhagen deadlock, German Chancellor prepares to tell Congress it must do more to tackle climate change
World leaders accused of myopia over climate change deal
Senior officials and negotiators increasingly gloomy about the prospects for a global warming deal next month
UN insists chance remains for Copenhagen breakthrough
But Bangkok talks end with deadlock over financing and targets unresolved
Copenhagen on a knife edge as US plays down climate bill expectations
White House official admits it is highly unlikely climate bill will pass before December
Pessimism and deadlock dominate as Bonn climate talks kick off
UN's top climate change official warns negotiators are running out of time to resolve rows over targets and clean tech financing
China slams weak Japanese cuts as US talks falter
Fallout highlights problems facing negotiators for a post-Kyoto climate deal in Copenhagen this year
UN: Necessary climate agreement unlikely in Copenhagen
Yvo de Boer says industrialised country's targets are not strong enough