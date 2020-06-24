World Future Energy Summit 2012
What next for the world's greenest city?
Will Nichols discovers Abu Dhabi is determined not to let teething problems derail Masdar City
UN chief calls on businesses to build on Durban Summit success
Figueres defends Durban agreement as laying the foundations for a "truly unprecedented, ambitious global climate strategy"
Exclusive: Abu Dhabi investment fund targets UK waste sector
Masdar Capital reveals plan to step up investment in fast-expanding UK waste sector
Five things we've learnt at the World Future Energy Summit 2012
Will Nichols runs down the key lessons from this year's World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi
CDP eyes expansion after winning Zayed Future Energy Prize
Carbon Disclosure Project promises significant growth following high profile victory for NGO
IEA: Nuclear phase-outs threaten surge in coal emissions
Birol: "We will see higher CO2 levels if we take out one of the major technologies that will help us deal with climate change"
Salmond reassures renewables industry independence push will not disrupt investment
First minister tells potential investors gathered in Abu Dhabi that country remains fully committed to providing a stable renewables strategy
IEA warns of tough climate for renewables investment
Agency predicts deficits will could lead to slower growth for renewables as UN urges private sector to back new energy goals
World Future Energy Summit 2012 - all the latest
Will Nichols reports on all the latest news from the world's largest clean energy conference
Wen Jiabao: Chinese renewable energy share tops 11 per cent
As China reveals plans for 300MW offshore wind farm, the country's premier highlights the rapid expansion of its renewables sector
Solar boat launches World Future Energy Summit 2012
MS Tûranor PlanetSolar close to completing first solar powered circumnavigation of the globe