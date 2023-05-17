World Fund

'Now or never': 590 per cent climate tech investment spike needed to hit 2030 green goals

'Now or never': 590 per cent climate tech investment spike needed to hit 2030 green goals

New report argues that despite a record investment year, climate tech financing must increase to almost $4.5tr to meet 2030 environmental targets

clock 17 May 2023 • 2 min read
