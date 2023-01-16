World Economic Forum's Global Plastic Action Partnership

Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaign to end plastic pollution

Recycling

Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaign to end plastic pollution

Collaboration between international NGOs aims to promote vision for a global circular economy and step up calls for a Global Plastics Treaty

clock 16 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read