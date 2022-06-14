Wendy

Fast Food chains to serve up Science Based Targets after global investor pressure

Supply chain

Fast Food chains to serve up Science Based Targets after global investor pressure

McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, and Pizza Hut have more work to do on supply chain emissions and water usage, report warns

clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Offshore Wind Bonanza: Industry predicts £155bn economic boost through to 2030

13 June 2022 • 4 min read
03

Putin's €93bn Fossil Fuel Bonanza: Russia's wartime income revealed by new data

13 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

OVO and Cornwall Council team up for whole-house retrofit programme

09 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Misleading and unsubstantiated: Advertising watchdog rules against plastic grass firm's 'eco-friendly' claims

08 June 2022 • 3 min read