Waxman Markey
Democrats play hard ball in climate bill battle
In high-risk move, Democrats vote Boxer-Kerry through key Senate committee despite Republican boycott
Climate bill Democrats unveil free pollution permit proposals
As leading Republicans dig their heels in, President Obama insists a consensus is building in favour of carbon legislation
White House talks up climate bill chances
Senior officials and influential Senators indicate they are still hopeful that a US climate bill can be passed before Copenhagen
Chu revels in Chamber climate change row
Energy secretary praises firms that have quit US Chamber of Commerce in protest at its opposition to climate legislation
Leading US companies descend on DC to urge Senate action on climate bill
Representatives of over 150 of America's largest firms step up campaign in favour of US climate legislation
Apple latest to quit US Chamber of Commerce in climate row
IT giant "frustrated" by trade group's opposition to climate legislation
Democrats talk up new US climate bill
Senior Democrats are attempting to secure backing for the Boxer-Kerry climate bill
Boxer and Kerry debut second US climate bill
Legislation outstrips Waxman-Markey with proposal for 20 per cent emission cuts by 2020
Senators to unveil new draft climate bill
Barbara Boxer and John Kerry will provide fresh impetus to US push for domestic climate legislation
EU firms insist carbon caps have not damaged competitiveness
Survey of businesses impacted by cap-and-trade scheme reveals talk of job losses accounts for little more than scaremongering
Copenhagen fears mount as US signals further delay to climate bill
Obama administration moves forward with fuel efficiency rules, as Democrats hint that climate bill vote could be put back to 2010
Duke leaves coal group over anti-climate bill stance
US energy giant quits coal lobby group embroiled in anti-Waxman-markey bill forged letters scandal
US climate change bill faces fresh delays
As Obama preps energy policy, Senate confirms latest version of Waxman-Markey not expected until late September
US Congress inquiry reveals fake letters from "voters" opposed to climate bill
Bonner & Associates, lobbyists hired to campaign against climate change bill, admit letters sent by sacked employee
Greenpeace uncovers "astroturf" campaign to challenge US climate bill
Leaked email reveals that American Petroleum Institute is planning a series of rallies to protest against Waxman-Markey bill
Obama poised to set government emission targets
Executive Order expected to require US government suppliers to provide information on carbon emission reduction plans
US report warns carbon price could hit $191 by 2030
Energy Information Administration study predicts Waxman-Markey bill will accelerate shift to low-carbon technologies
US lawmakers outline plan for feed-in tariff bill
Democrats set out stall for 2010 feed-in tariff legislation
Forgery scandal throws spotlight on anti-climate bill lobbying tactics
Scandal reveals fraudulent tactics were used by lobbyist to oppose US climate legislation
Weekly CDM and VER market summary - 6-12 July 2009
Delay to Waxman-Markey fails to quell bullish carbon market
Obama calls on Democrats to back "historic" climate change bill
President urges Congress to pass bill, as climate envoy confirms US will still oppose deep emission cuts
Senate committee proposes binding renewable energy targets
But green groups accuse senators of watering down proposals as part of compromise package
US energy secretary urges greens to compromise on emission targets
As US climate bill clears latest hurdle, Steven Chu warns there will have to be a compromise on emission targets if further delays to legislation are to be avoided
Compromise deal reached over US climate bill
Emission targets watered down to secure support of wavering Democrats, as backers insist bill could still pass this year