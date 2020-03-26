Water
'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
Ofwat confirms plan for £13bn climate resilience drive
Water company spending plans covering 2020-25 are set to see massive new investment in resilience measures
Going with the flow: Water industry promises net zero action plan
March 2020 will see the release of a 'comprehensive action plan' to put the water industry on track for net zero emissions by 2030
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
New £120m low carbon greenhouse project set to deliver one in 10 UK tomatoes
Pension funds back world-leading green greenhouse project that will use waste heat to slash emissions by 75 per cent
Carlsberg confirms plans for plant promising to halve water use at Danish brewery
Water recycling plant is set to cut average water consumption at the brewery in half
Levi's eyes cost savings from global factory water reduction targets
Designer jeans brand unveils new strategy to combat water scarcity across its global supply chain
Glass and metal no solution to bottled water's single use footprint, study argues
New study from environmental think tank Green Alliance finds canned water products are only fractionally better for the environment than plastic bottles
'Love Water': Major new campaign urges urge businesses to curb water use
More than 40 organisations band together to call for public and businesses to 'Love Water' and stop wasting it
'Clean up your act': Environment Agency blasts water companies for environmental failure
Water companies' efforts to protect the environment are 'simply unacceptable' according to government agency
Southern Water faces prosecution after record £126m penalty
Company must pay back £123m to customers over 'shocking' failures at sewage treatment sites
How water companies are taking up the SDG6 challenge
BNP Paribas' Simon Gates reveals how UK water companies and investors are working to tackle a water challenge that is bigger than many people realise
For water companies, the work to meet SDG6 begins at home
Plugging leaks, cleaning rivers and setting tougher standards - water companies are already working on SDG6 ambitions, according to Water UK's Michael Roberts
Businesses need a better Environment Bill
Anglian Water Services' Daniel Johns argues there is remarkable unity between businesses and NGOs in wanting a strong Environment Bill
Plugging the water investment shortfall
To deliver on SDG6 a significant uptick in water infrastructure investment is urgently needed, argues Alex Money, and private businesses could hold the key
'The most essential ingredient for beer': Why Heineken is toasting its watershed strategy
Brewing giant has made SDG6 central to its water strategy, and is reaping the benefits as a result
SDG6: Clean Water and Sanitation
All our coverage on SDG6 and the drive to secure 'availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all'
Evian unveils at-home mineral water dispenser to cut plastic waste
The Evian (Re)new system features a five-litre water 'bubble' of recycled plastic so customers can refill water bottles at home
Social marketing to address water shortage fears: Is water a privilege or a right?
The University of Kent's Ben Lowe unpicks the challenges of promoting water-saving in rainy Britain
World Water Day 2019: Is current reporting stacking up?
Radley Yeldar's Jessica Channings sets out three top tips for companies developing a sustainable water strategy
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030
England could run short of water within 25 years
Environment Agency chief calls for use to be cut by a third
Fatberg fightback: Water industry unveils wet wipe 'flushability' standard
The 'Fine to Flush' standard will allow wet wipe manufacturers which pass new tests to put official safety logos on their packaging
MPs to water industry: Plug 'shocking' water leakage to combat drought risk
Parliament's EFRA Committee publishes report on water industry regulation, calling for firms to be given more powers to roll out smart meters