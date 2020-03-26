Warsaw Summit
2014: Raising the stakes to fight climate change
After the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, Richard Gledhill made a pact to see a global deal before he retired from PwC’s Sustainability & Climate Change team. But on New Year’s Eve, time ran out
Poland - an unlikely ally in the fight for clean air?
ClientEarth's Alan Andrews welcomes Krakow's plan to crack down on coal pollution
COP 19: Warsaw Summit struggles to catch eye of green investors
Investor groups and corporates warn modest progress at Warsaw climate summit does little to boost confidence in the low carbon economy
COP 19: The Warsaw deal and some reasons to be cheerful
Disappointment at the Warsaw Summit was understandable, but the direction of travel is still towards ambitious climate action
COP 19: Warsaw Climate Deal - at a glance
BusinessGreen runs the rule over the key components of the latest hard-fought international climate change agreement
IT industry and UN launch fresh drive to tackle climate change
New UN and business initiative aims to boost role of information and communications technology in slashing carbon emissions
Deal reached at Warsaw climate summit: the reaction
As COP 19 draws to a close, BusinessGreen runs down all the latest reaction from participants and observers
COP 19: Warsaw climate deal finalised as deadlock broken
Agreement reached on loss and damage mechanism, despite opposition from developing nations
COP 19: Warsaw Summit goes to the wire as nations clash over loss and damage
Summit culminates in frantic last ditch meetings as Ministers attempt to thrash out an agreement on loss and damage mechanism
COP 19: Warsaw Summit "on knife edge" as talks continue into Saturday
Ed Davey: "Climate change talks still on knife edge after a long night"
COP 19: Roadmap to Paris hangs in the balance
Negotiations continuing into the early hours as ministers attempt to agree to fixed deadlines for next phase of talks
COP 19: Connie Hedegaard hails US support for Paris roadmap
EU Commissioner expresses hope clear deadlines for emissions commitments can be agreed at Warsaw Summit
COP 19: Will Ministers agree a deadline for Paris Summit carbon pledges?
Ed Davey maintains talks are making modest progress, despite mass walkout by civil society groups
Ed Davey: EU faces "low carbon leakage" without more green ambition
Energy and Climate Change Secretary says next four months of EU negotiations will be crucial for future of UN climate talks
COP 19: Civil society groups quit Warsaw Climate Summit
"There are no jobs on a dead planet" warns International Trade Union Confederation
COP 19: Sacked Polish Environment Minister says show must go on
Marcin Korolec maintains his changed role will not undermine global climate change talks as new analysis reveals impact of Japanese and Australian backtracking on carbon goals
COP 19: Cold comfort in Warsaw
PwC's Jonathan Grant takes stock of COP19, including an unusually high profile for coal at a climate summit
COP 19: Norway, UK, and US pledge $280m for public-private forest protection initiative
New "BioCarbon Fund Initiative for Sustainable Forest Landscapes" aims to provide major boost for forest protection efforts through to 2020
COP 19: UK vows to restrict coal funding and step up climate ambition
Ed Davey: 'It is completely illogical for countries like the UK and the US to be decarbonising our own energy sectors while paying for coal-fired power plants to be built in other countries'
COP 19: Warsaw Summit faces loss and damage deadlock
Ministers arrive to news of 'walk outs', ministerial sackings, and promises of action on climate finance
There is no need to wait for competitive clean tech, it is already here
As multinationals are proving, countless clean technologies make sense right now - waiting for an indeterminate R&D breakthrough is a waste of time
COP 19: UN sets out roadmap towards 2015 global deal
New draft decision urges governments to spell out plans to curb emissions for Paris treaty
COP 19: Can ministers scale up dwindling climate finance?
Ministers urged to agree roadmap towards $100bn a year fund by 2020 at high level summit tomorrow
Global emissions on track for new record as climate impact costs soar
Flurry of reports from scientists, investors and multinational businesses warn urgent action is needed to tackle escalating climate risks