Voluntary Emissions Reduction
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: Corporate sustainability has entered the mainstream, but where does it go next?
BusinessGreen charts the rise of corporate engagement with sustainability over the last decade and unwraps the challenge facing the next decade of green business development
'More carrot, less stick': Heavy industry seizes Brexit opportunity to call for climate strategy re-think
British Ceramic Confederation tells MPs UK should withdraw from EU carbon trading scheme and 'take stock' of green laws post-Brexit, but faces opposition from climate experts
ICAO deal: 'A new chapter in international aviation'
BusinessGreen rounds up all the industry reaction to the ICAO deal to limit aviation emissions
Retailers and restaurants unite to step up waste reduction efforts
New additions to Courtauld Commitment mean 95 per cent of food retail market now signed up to voluntary waste reduction initiative
Bank of America pledges to go 'carbon neutral' by 2020
US financial giant promises to cut emissions by 50 per cent and source 100 per cent renewable electricity by the end of the decade
Two companies a week signing up to science-based targets climate push
Autodesk, UBM, and Host Hotels and Resorts latest join global initiative, as total number of firms committed to science-based emissions goals rises to 168
Cadbury maker Mondelēz slashes waste, water and emissions intensity of operations
Food and drinks giant reports strong progress against 2015 waste, water and emissions targets, but struggled to curb energy intensity of manufacturing operations
Over 150 firms now signed up to 'science-based' carbon targets push
Metro AG, Toyota, and Ben & Jerry's among 41 companies who have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative since December
SAP reports global emissions fall nine per cent
German software giant fell last year as investment in renewable power continued
GRI aims to spur on sustainability reporting with new GOLD Community
Corporate reporting body hopes new membership programme will further boost transparency on sustainability issues
National Trust knowledge-sharing network reports rapid emissions reductions
Members of the Fit for the Future Network saved nearly 15,000 tonnes of CO2 last year through renewables and energy saving schemes
UNEP: World is halfway to 2C target
Latest UN analysis claims national climate pledges deliver half of the carbon cuts needed to prevent dangerous warming
Arctix warms to voluntary offsetting opportunity
New company launched to capitalise on increasing demand from corporates to account for unavoidable emissions
Corporates push voluntary carbon market to highest level since 2008
Rise in offsetting takes volumes purchased to $576bn and helps avoid downward price trend seen in EU markets
CDP hails increase in Irish emissions reporting
More companies than ever are disclosing carbon emissions data despite tough economic backdrop
Cancellation of offset assurance scheme could leave businesses in the dark
Leading offsetting firm says government decision to end quality mark for carbon offsets will damage consumer confidence
High carbon emissions could sink firm values
Each thousand tonnes of additional greenhouse gas emissions lowers company value by more than $200,000, study says
World's first carbon offsetting lottery launches in the UK
Carbon Lottery calculates your emissions, and offers £2 offset tickets and a chance to win €4m. Do you feel lucky?
Personal footprinting scheme slashes employees' carbon emissions
Consultancy WSP Environment and Energy hails success of pioneering carbon trading initiative
Standardised IT emissions accounting nearly a click away
Carbon Trust leads international efforts to help companies report and reduce technology's carbon footprint
Weekly CDM and VER market summary - 21-27 November 2009
Uncertainty over Copenhagen leads to slow trading week
Weekly CDM and VER market summary - 9-13 November 2009
Offset market quiet as expectations grow that US climate bill will be delayed
Weekly CDM and VER market summary - 2-8 November 2009
Quiet week sees carbon prices dip as a result of worse than expected US unemployment figures