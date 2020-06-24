Vince Cable
Green Investment Group under fire over 'low' level of UK focus
Trustees for former state-owned bank raise concerns over lower level of investment for UK projects compared to rest of Europe
The UK-India partnership thrives on London's power to raise green finance
Manoj Ladwa argues that plans to make London a green finance capital will only strengthen trading bonds between the UK and the subcontinent
Vince Cable sets out plan to make London global capital of green finance
Lib Dem leader talks up six point plan to boost sustainable finance and minimise Brexit impacts on the City of London
Make 2050 climate target to 'zero carbon', urge Lib Dems
Britain will fail to meet Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to 1.5C under current plans, the party warns