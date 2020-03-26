Vietnam
Vietnam to get 800MW offshore wind boost as Solarcentury cuts ribbon on 40MW Chile project
Clean energy growth around the world as Vietnam begins onshore wind drive and Solarcentury completes 40MW solar project in Chile
Mainstream Renewable Power inks deal to bring 940MW of wind power energy projects to Vietnam
The centrepiece of the agreement is a partnership with GE Energy Financial Services to build the largest wind farm in Vietnam
South Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia ratify Paris Agreement as treaty enters force
Some 97 countries, representing almost 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, have now ratified
Mainstream Renewable Power inks deal with GE for $1.5bn Vietnam wind power push
Deal will see energy giants build 1GW of wind power to help propel Vietnam towards renewable energy targets
GE inks 1GW Vietnam wind energy development alliance
Energy giant signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Industry and Trade to accelerate clean energy roll out
Are Asia's 'tiger economies' turning their backs on coal?
Falling demand for energy, surplus capacity and the growing momentum for climate action means Indonesia, China, Vietnam and India are expected to only build a fraction of their planned coal plants
Coal-burning countries at risk from 'utility death spiral' amid another bleak week for the fossil fuel
Australian, Chinese and US coal-fired power stations are the most vulnerable to environmental dangers as coal loses market share to wind and solar, new analysis shows
Is carbon trading poised for take-off?
Carbon pricing is set to raise $22bn this year, as Vietnam adopts its own carbon market and China tightens cap-and-trade regulations
Mondelēz International blends skills to make greener, richer coffee farmers
Owner of Kenco, Carte Noire, and Cadbury set to invest $200m in training to boost quantity and sustainability of yields
CDM clocks up 6,000th carbon offsetting project
Vietnamese wind farm takes UN's under-fire Clean Development Mechanism past latest milestone
Vietnam approves carbon trading plan
Prime Minister rubberstamps ambitious proposals to create national carbon market capable of slashing greenhouse gas emissions 10 per cent by 2020
US confirms it will investigate China and Vietnam wind tower firms
Commerce Department fires latest shot in simmering clean tech trade war between US and China
Vietnam inks $1bn wind energy deal
Vietnam Development Bank inks crucial financing deal with Export-Import Bank of the US
Vietnam launches climate impact initiative
Asian Development Bank to help fund climate action plans
Vietnam launches low-carbon master plan
Huge increase in solar, wind and biomass power investment expected over next decade
Russia-Vietnam deal to power up low-carbon energy sector
South-east Asian countries sign agreements with Russia and Japan to build the country's first wave of nuclear reactors
ADB to support hydropower plant scheme in rural Vietnam
Proceeds from $151m Asian Development Bank loan to help bring renewable energy to remote regions
Germany's Fuhrländer to build Vietnam's first wind turbine plant
As Vietnam's first wind farm prepares to come online, German firm announces plans for $25m turbine manufacturing facility