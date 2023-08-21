VC World Fund

Clean Tech Investment Briefing: Fungi-based protein start-up Enough raises $40m

BusinessGreen's latest round-up of the most exciting early stage clean tech investments features fresh funding for alternative protein, star-studded investment in 'sustainable laundry', and investment to kickstart a green tyre plant in Sunderland

clock 21 August 2023 • 9 min read
