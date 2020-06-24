utilities
'Get ahead of these risks': BlackRock issues climate risk warning to investors
Asset management giant warns investors are vastly underestimating risks posed by climate change impacts today 'not just years in the future'
Bloomberg to launch decarbonisation tracker to drive utilities' green progress
Tool will track the progress made by utility companies transitioning away from fossil fuels
Utilita to bring energy stores back to the high street
'Pay as you go' energy supplier believes face-to-face interaction will boost customer engagement with changing energy system
Report: Why the auto, chemical and electricity sectors are in line for a carbon pricing shock
Trucost research suggests up to 150 per cent of profits in the electric utilities sector could be at risk from carbon pricing rollout
Shell inks ground-breaking solar supply deal with British Solar Renewables
Following oil giant's surprise entry into utility sector last month, Shell seals five year power purchase deal for solar electricity
Shell swoops for First Utility in shock move into electricity sector
BREAKING: Oil giant agrees to buy 100 per cent of UK household energy and broadband provider as it seeks to bolster EV charging business
EURELECTRIC: European power giants vow to 'accelerate clean energy transition'
Influential trade body publishes new long-term vision committing industry to delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement
So Energy is first supplier to allow customers clean energy choice
Customers will be able to choose which type of renewable energy they would prefer, from wind, tidal, solar, biomass or hydroelectric
How corporate buyers, utilities can embrace the low-carbon future together
Heather Clancy explores how barriers between corporate customers and utilities are slowly being pulled down in pursuit of greener power supplies