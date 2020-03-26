US election 2016
Sarkozy floats plan for carbon tariffs on US goods if Trump tears up Paris Agreement
French presidential candidate proposes a Europe-wide carbon tax on American imports if Trump administration refuses to deliver on Paris commitments
US headed for unbridled expansion of fossil fuel use under Trump
President-elect Trump promises to 'end the war on coal' and make 'full use' of domestic fossil fuel resources in official energy agenda
Clean tech shares dip as Trump fuels fears of climate policy rollback
Shares in renewable energy companies fall and coal shares soar, as reports suggest President-Elect Trump will appoint a leading climate sceptic to key environmental post
EU urges President-Elect Trump to continue US-EU co-operation on climate action
EU leaders write to Donald Trump calling on him to continue to work with the bloc in tackling shared international challenges
We must fight Trump with a narrative of hope
Where do we go from here? asks Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
Trump presidency: The green economy reacts
All the key reaction from the green economy on Trump's shock election victory
President Trump: A catastrophe or a crisis?
The new US president presents a unique threat to efforts to tackle climate change, but the challenge is not insurmountable
Donald Trump secures shock victory that threatens trauma for the climate
Republican candidate sweeps swing states, raises prospect of US exiting global climate deal and stepping up investment in coal power
Hillary Clinton: The greenest president ever?
Green businesses will be hoping Donald Trump's pro-pollution policies are thwarted today, but there are also plenty of positive environmental reasons to yearn for a Clinton presidency
Emotional, ruthless, and vocal - does environmentalism need a makeover for a world of Trumpism?
John Alker wonders if the green business movement can learn from the recent success of populist leaders
Trump vows to 'cancel' US climate spending, but what does he mean by that?
Republican candidate vows to end both international and domestic climate spending, as Hillary Clinton mocks Trump's claim he is an environmentalist
China warns Trump's opposition to climate action would defy 'global trends'
Senior diplomat argues that if a Trump presidency seeks to resist decarbonisation trend, it will affect US economic and social progress
Trump makes polluting projects a priority for first 100 days
Republican candidate's scandal-stricken campaign attempts to reset with policy programme focused on approving Keystone pipeline and slashing climate funding
Clinton: "We cannot risk putting a climate denier in the White House"
Hillary Clinton attacks Donald Trump's stance on climate change, and says she can not wait to appoint Al Gore as a climate advisor to the White House
Trump praises 'clean coal', as Clinton vows to make US '21st century renewable energy superpower'
Bruising debate touches on energy and climate issues forcing candidates to sketch out alternative visions for America's energy future
US moves to insert climate threat into national security policy
President Obama signs Memorandum to link climate and national security policy as renowned scientists slam Donald Trump for stance on climate action
Donald Trump's campaign may be struggling, but his climate scepticism thrives in Republican circles
Andrew Warren warns that even if Donald Trump loses, regressive Republican energy and climate policies will still hamper the US green economy
Research: US hurricane costs could increase eight-fold this century
Potsdam Institute study predicts under a business-as-usual scenario climate change likely to lead to more powerful and frequent hurricanes that could undermine economic growth
Trump stokes fears for solar, wind, and fracking industries
Donald Trump's energy policy confusion continues, as White House urges federal agencies to consider climate impacts
Is climate change Clinton's Trump card in the US presidential race?
The US election campaign shows a huge gulf in thinking between the two candidates on energy, the environment and climate change
Climate scepticism on the ticket, as 'Dangerous Donald' picks Mike Pence for Vice President
The division between Republicans and Democrats on climate policy has never been wider, a fact Donald Trump underlined this weekend
Hillary Clinton could run on strongest climate change platform ever
The Democrats' draft platform won't be ratified until the convention, but climate activists are already hailing it as a 'monumental victory'
Hillary Clinton pledges tenfold renewables rollout on federal land
Presidential hopeful promises huge boost to clean energy production in new conservation and public land agenda