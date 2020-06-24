US election 2012
Obama vows to move climate change agenda forward
President uses first press conference since re-election to make personal commitment to deliver action on climate change
Obama victory sparks carbon tax debate
Al Gore calls on President to use his mandate to push forward carbon pricing plan, as governors launch bi-partisan push to extend wind tax credit
Five green things we learnt this week
From scientifically literate Presidents to electric Formula One, we run down the top stories from the past week
What does the election outcome mean for climate policy?
Marc Gunther explores whether President Obama's victory and looming fiscal cliff could open the door for a US carbon tax
Updated: Obama faces calls to tackle climate change as he returns to White House
President warns against the "destructive power of a warming planet" in victory speech
Green groups launch final push for Obama
Final wave of attack ads slam Romney's failure to address climate change in wake of Superstorm Sandy
Bloomberg brings climate change out of the closet in stunning snub to Romney
Mayor's endorsement could turn climate change into a serious election issue – and it might even embolden Republicans
Sandy puts climate change back on the US election agenda
Bill Clinton and Al Gore among those calling for fresh focus on issue that neither candidate mentioned in televised debates
As Hurricane Sandy looms, Obama breaks climate change silence
With Hurricane Sandy threatening the east coast of America, Obama admits he was 'surprised' climate change did not appear in Presidential debates
Obama and Romney clash over clean energy, but climate change frozen out
Environmentalists left irate as presidential debates ignore climate change for the first time since 1984
Obama and Romney trade blows on clean energy in second debate
President insists his 'all of the above' policy will ensure energy independence and denies accusations he is trying to crush coal
Battery maker A123 systems files for bankruptcy
Company sells auto concerns to Johnson Controls for $125m and is open to offers on its other businesses
Obama and Romney engage in coal wars, as polls show mounting climate fears
New poll shows over two-thirds of US voters now accept global warming is happening
Ryan admits seeking funding from 'green pork' package he attacked
Vice President Joe Biden defends loan guarantee programme and pressures candidate Paul Ryan into admission during last night's debate
US confirms up to 250 per cent tariffs on Chinese solar imports
Industry divided over move with some manufacturers warning a trade war will irrevocably damage solar deployment
Vestas: US wind energy market on the brink of collapse
Turbine manufacturer tells the Financial Times that failure to extend tax credit will lead to 95 per cent reduction in demand
Study: $20 carbon tax could halve US deficit
Congressional Research Service says emissions levy would benefit households and businesses, but admits opposition is overwhelming
US Poll: Undecided voters back more action on climate change
Poll reveals crucial swing voters are much closer to Obama’s stance on climate and energy policy than that of Romney
SoloPower set for $197m Solyndra-style US loan guarantee
Government support for start-up solar company likely to raise spectre of bankrupt Solyndra
House approves GOP bill to revoke environmental standards
'War on Coal' bill threatens powers of Environmental Protection Agency to regulate emissions but is unlikely to pass Senate
Senate votes to ban US airlines from EU carbon trading
Move heaps pressure on government and industry to come up with a global solution to avoid an all-out trade war
From coal-loving Republicans to bursting Dr Pepper's bubble, BusinessGreen runs down the week's top stories
Businesses call on US Senate to extend wind industry tax credit
In letter to Senate, 19 companies say failure to roll on PTC would penalise businesses 'committed to buying American energy'
Aviation industry cranks up pressure on Obama over EU carbon law
President urged to file UN action to combat perceived threat to US sovereignty and jobs