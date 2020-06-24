US Congress
Trump vs. reality: Battle lines drawn over Green New Deal
Trump's failure to mention climate change in his State of the Union address only underlines how political realities are shifting around the US President
Trump budget moves to obliterate US climate funding
Controversial budget proposes 31 per cent cut to EPA funding and complete defunding of numerous climate programmes
Trump vows to tackle 'job-crushing regulations' as assault on Clean Water Rule commences
President's first speech to Congress promises to combine deregulatory agenda with promotion of 'clean air and clear water', but questions remain over jobs figures
Former EPA employees slam Pruitt nomination, as bill proposes scrapping agency
GOP steps up push back against a raft of Obama-era environmental regulations
Pressure rises on US Congress to tackle food waste
Award-winning US chefs visited Washington this week to urge politicians to tackle America's $200bn food waste problem
Democrats block key energy bill package as Flint water crisis intensifies
Senators are scrambling to rescue the wide-ranging energy bill, as President Obama unveils new fuel tax and green transportation plan
US poised for renewables boom following tax credit extension
Industry and analysts predict massive wave of new investment will be unleashed after Congress approves multi-year extension for crucial tax breaks
Why isn't business lobbying Congress about climate change?
Even as more companies work to reduce emissions and use renewables, they haven't demanded action in Washington
Pope Francis urges Congress to tackle 'environmental deterioration'
Did Pontiff soften language on climate change for Republican-dominated audience?
Senators debut ambitious green bills, as Pope praises Obama's climate strategy
Pope Francis welcomes Obama's Clean Power Plan, arguing 'climate change is a problem which can no longer be left to a future generation'
Obama's climate push braces for latest round of Republican resistance
Republicans open up new fronts in attempt to stop the Environmental Protection Agency regulating greenhouse gas emissions
Climate sceptic Republicans poised to step up opposition to US green policies
Senate votes overwhelmingly that climate change is real, but GOP Senators line up to reject scientists' warnings that humans are a cause
Obama: 'No challenge poses a greater threat to future generations than climate change'
President uses State of the Union to warn that he will not let Congress turn back the clock on climate action
Capitol Hill gears up for latest climate battle
Reports suggest president Obama is preparing to make climate action a centrepiece of his State of the Union address, but Republicans remain deeply opposed to White House agenda
Threat of Obama veto hangs over Keystone XL pipeline
Controversial bill supporting project will be debated in the Senate after winning House approval, but President is expected to veto it
10 lessons for the green economy from the US Midterms
A Republican-controlled Congress spells bad news for the green economy and UN climate change talks, but will it prove as disastrous as some environmentalists fear
Obama attacks Republicans for appeasing climate deniers
President says members of congress are feigning ignorance of science because they fear backlash from 'fringe elements'
The Lorax, steroids, and Congressional climate denial - Could Democrat all-nighter revive US climate action?
Senators promise that all night debate on climate change will be followed by renewed push to eventually deliver Congressional action
Virginia spill causes political rift over environmental regulations
Republicans reject calls for tougher chemical regulations, despite latest toxic spill
Obama climate change plan gets first airing in front of House sceptics
EPA asserted authority to move forward without new laws from Congress at hearing where contrarian views were on display
Keystone pipeline: House votes to bypass Obama for approval
Representatives approve bill declaring that controversial oil pipeline from Canada does not need president's permission
Ernest Moniz to be sworn in as US Energy Secretary
MIT physicist replaces Steven Chu with unanimous Senate backing
US weather clean-up bill eclipses education and transport spend
NRDC estimates $100bn was needed to deal with the aftermath of droughts, floods and fires in 2012, representing the biggest non-defence spend in the US budget