un climate action summit
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
Major investors embark on green farming, cities, and clean energy financing drive
Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance aims to mobilise billions of dollars of investment towards sustainable farming, improved energy access, and clean energy projects
UN Climate Action Summit: Quotes of the Day
The best soundbites from politicians, activists and business leaders in New York
Green groups accuse world leaders of 'failing to deliver' at UN Climate Action Summit
Despite some 'bright spots' and encouraging progress from business groups, leaders at yesterday's summit 'did not deliver' on expectations, say campaigners
How dare you? Well, how?
Greta Thunberg's stinging challenge to world leaders is not just a rhetorical device, it is a genuine question that needs answering
'How dare you': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for 'failing' on climate change
Swedish teenage activist delivers angry and emotional speech to world leaders at UN Climate Action Summit, as emissions pledges start to stack up
Shipping, oil and gas giants unveil decarbonisation push ahead of UN climate summit
Getting to Zero Coalition aims for zero emission ships by 2030, while oil and gas giants launch 'CCUS Kickstarter' to drive development of carbon capture schemes
UN Climate Action Summit: All the need to know announcements
All the key corporate and national announcements from a hugely eventful day for the global green economy
'We have no time to lose': Scores of countries and businesses poised to beef up net zero plans
Hopes running high for critical UN Climate Action Summit in New York, as report suggests 75 countries are preparing to strengthen climate plans in the coming months
Boris Johnson heads to UN Summit bearing £1.2bn climate funding package
UK Prime Minister announces £1bn aid package to export British clean technology to developing countries, plus a £220m fund to protect endangered wildlife
Sodexo, Electrolux, L'Oreal and many more ramp up climate commitments to 1.5C pathway
UN confirms 87 of the world's largest companies have committed to emissions targets in line with 1.5C warming trajectory
'Daunting': Lack of climate progress putting Paris Agreement goals out of reach, warns PwC
Businesses face having to manage twin risks from extreme weather and hugely interventionist policy moves if government's fail to act to tackle climate emergency, analysis warns
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
Covering Climate Now: 170 media outlets pledge week of climate coverage
BusinessGreen among 170 media titles around the world dedicating a week of special coverage to the climate crisis next month
'The ticket to entry is bold action': UN chief Guterres lays down the ground rules for September summit
"Don't come to the summit with beautiful speeches - come with concrete plans," the UN Secretary-General told world leaders
'The defining story of our time': 60 global media outlets pledge week of climate coverage
Outlets around the world including The Guardian, CBS News, and The Huffington Post are to deliver a week of climate crisis coverage to coincide with September UN summit