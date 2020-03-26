UKIP
Ukip MEP sparks outrage with report denying human role in climate change
Report blames climate change on cosmic ray fluctuations and sunspot activity, drawing derision from climate scientists
Rudd, Corbyn and Farron round on Trump over climate
Last night's TV debate saw all major parties fire criticism at President Trump, who is expected to announce decision to pull US out of climate accord later today
Election 2017: UKIP vows to repeal Climate Change Act
Party manifesto reiterates opposition to climate action and renewable energy, but promises support for electric vehicles
Banks and Farage v Lucas and Bartley: The fight for the future of British politics?
The Green Party conference has been used to operating on the political sidelines, but this year it did a better job than most at identifying the huge risks and opportunities the UK faces