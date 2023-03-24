UK Divest

Divestment Day: Pension funds, financial institutions and councils urged to stop investing in climate crisis

Investment

UK Divest coalition leads latest round of action ramping up pressure on investors to stop backing fossil fuel projects

clock 24 March 2023 • 4 min read
