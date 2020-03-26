Tricorona
Barclays agrees £98m purchase of carbon offset outfit Tricorona
Deal expected to close during third quarter as Tricorona board unanimously recommends deal
Singapore on track to start carbon credit trades by year-end
Senior official says carbon trading initiative to be supported by $500m in clean tech investment, as city-state sets out ambition to become regional carbon trading hub
Another suitor walks away, as EcoSecurities acquisition saga rumbles on
Talks with a Swedish company have broken down, while EcoSecurities continues to rebuff the advances of Guanabara Holdings