Transport Research and Innovation Grant

Government launches £2m grant scheme to help make transport 'greener and safer'

Transport

Government launches £2m grant scheme to help make transport 'greener and safer'

Transport Research and Innovation Grant aims to support innovations making road, rail and maritime greener and safer, according to Department for Transport

clock 07 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

01 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

01 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

05 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Festival: Google sets out on 'third decade of sustainable action'

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero Festival: Professor Michael Mann lifts lid on new era of climate 'denial' tactics

04 October 2021 • 2 min read