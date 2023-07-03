Transport Focus

'Get around for £2': Government extends regional bus fare cap to encourage greener travel

Transport

Offer will remain available for single bus tickets on over 5,000 routes in England outside London, helping passengers save money and make more sustainable travel choices

clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read
