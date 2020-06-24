Tony Abbott
'Emissions obsession'? Former PM Tony Abbott urges Australia to pull out of Paris Agreement
Prime Minister responsible for signing Australia up to the Paris Agreement now declares withdrawal would boost jobs and cut bills
Speculation mounts over future of Australian climate strategy as Tony Abbott ousted by Malcolm Turnbull
Australian Prime Minister knocked from the top job in a surprise leadership challenge that green groups will hope spells good news for global climate change efforts
'Tony Abbott's hubris is staggering': UK's climate adviser on emissions target
Lord Deben, head of UK Committee on Climate Change, says Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target puts it among 'don't cares'
Scrapping carbon tax helped women, says Tony Abbott
Australian Prime Minister accused of being out of touch after he claims women are more focused on household budget
Obama's multi-billion climate change pledge raises hopes for G20
USA set to make biggest commitment to date to Green Climate Fund during G20 summit in Brisbane
Tony Abbott steps up "assault" on Australian environmental policy
Opposition parties, clean energy investors and green groups slam sharp cuts to clean energy and climate funding in this week's Budget
Australia ditches ministerial climate change role
Tony Abbott confirms role will be dropped and that his new cabinet will be the first without a science minister since 1931
Senate votes down Australian cap-and-trade bill
Climate bill defeated in 41-33 vote, as government insists it will put the bill before the Senate for a third time on Friday
Australian carbon plans thrown into crisis by new opposition leader
Early election on the cards after new opposition leader vows to block cap-and-trade bill