Tim Pick

Give Ofgem net zero mandate to drive clean energy rollout, offshore wind tsar tells government

Infrastructure

Government-appointed Offshore Wind Champion Tim Pick also calls for grid upgrades to be put on 'almost wartime footing' if UK is to avoid missing 50GW offshore wind goal for 2030

clock 06 April 2023 • 4 min read
