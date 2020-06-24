Tidal Lagoon Power
Tidal Lagoon Power launches fund-raising bid to tackle project's planning 'cliff edge'
Company says 11th hour fund-raising round could allow it to secure planning permission 'in perpetuity', as immediate prospects for the controversial project rest on election result
Goodbye Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon…Hello 'Dragon Energy Island'
New plans for a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay are 'credible and financially viable', according to report for Swansea Council
Swansea tidal lagoon plan revived - without government funding
Firm hopes to build scheme within six years after ministers rejected it for being too costly
'A manifest distortion of the truth': Developer slams government over Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon assessment
Tidal Lagoon Power hits back at government calculations that informed decision to refuse support for Swansea Bay project
'This is not the end of the journey': What next for UK tidal energy?
Having turned down state funding for Swansea Bay project, can the UK still become a world leader in tidal energy technology?
Swansea Bay: Government confirms it will not back tidal lagoon scheme
BREAKING: Business Secretary Greg Clark confirms government will not back plans for a tidal lagoon at Swansea Bay, sparking fears trail-blazing project could be shelved
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel
Reports: Government primed to reject Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project
Ministers may finally decide on the £1.3bn renewable project as early as next week, as well as a new nuclear plant in Wales
Ecotricity issues challenge to Swansea Bay with new tidal lagoon plans
Green energy supplier sets out rival vision for tidal lagoon projects ahead of joint select committee review of Swansea Bay proposals
What's the hold up? MPs to probe government's Swansea Bay decision process
BEIS select committee announces investigation of obstacles and delays behind a long-awaited final decision on the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project
'Breakthrough': Wales First Minister offers 'substantial investment' to help kick-start Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon
Could an offer to provide a substantial equity and/or loan investment help slash the headline price support the Swansea Tidal Lagoon would require?
The secret to cheaper energy - it's all in the cost curve
Policy Exchange's Matthew Rooney explores how energy costs can tumble over time
Tidal Lagoon Power developer urges government to 'catalyse' industry, in face of ministerial scepticism
Cabinet minister describes the project as 'eye-wateringly' expensive, according to FT
Atlantis warns UK must ensure marine energy prospects not swept away by offshore wind cost revolution
Leading marine energy developer slashes project costs, but fails to secure clean energy contract as CEO warns it would be a 'travesty' if UK loses marine energy leadership position
REA data uncovers the winners and losers of clean energy policy
Lack of policy clarity and uneven sector support leads to sharp contractions in some green energy sectors and hopes of buoyant growth in others, REA research suggests
Green on green: Ecotricity brands Swansea Bay lagoon 'hideously expensive'
Ecotricity founder Dale Vince urges government to reject Tidal Lagoon Power's project, just days after raising concerns about Good Energy's investment in the company