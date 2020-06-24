The Pope
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Anger and ambition
From banned newspapers to bracket breakdowns, all the key moments from Day 3 of the UN climate talks in Madrid
Reports: Pope to gather top oil execs and investors for climate change summit
BP, BlackRock, Equinor and ExxonMobil expected to attend Vatican this week to discuss climate change
Major investors pile pressure on oil and gas groups to step up climate ambition
Investors representing $10.4tr in assets under management urge oil and gas sector to 'take responsibility for all its emissions'
COP23: Catholic Church calls for renewed push to inform public of climate threat
Vatican calls on world leaders to step up decarbonisation and public engagement efforts
The Pope's encyclical on climate change: Translated for 'The Donald'
The Pope gave the US President his thoughts on climate change, but they are going to need some notes in the margins
Catholic groups join global fossil fuel divestment drive
Nine Catholic groups unite in pledge to divest from fossil fuel assets