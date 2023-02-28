The European Investment Bank

Is a slowdown in European wind farm development putting climate targets at risk?

Investment

Is a slowdown in European wind farm development putting climate targets at risk?

Fluctuating electricity markets, supply chain issues, and skills shortages mean EU is at risk of falling short of its wind capacity and climate goals

clock 28 February 2023 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Delayed take-off: Royal Society questions whether sustainable jet fuels can meet soaring demand

28 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

Corporates urged to deliver first Net Zero Transition Plans this year

27 February 2023 • 4 min read
03

Essar launches $3.6bn hydrogen and ammonia-focused Energy Transition venture

27 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs

27 February 2023 • 4 min read
05

Recharge Industries completes Britishvolt deal, plans to revive 'gigafactory' project

27 February 2023 • 3 min read