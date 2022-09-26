The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS

Infrastructure

Cement and concrete industry launch global CCUS drive

The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS and Global Cement and Concrete Association join forces to help accelerate decarbonisation effort across the cement industry

clock 26 September 2022 • 3 min read
