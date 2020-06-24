Synthetic Gas
National Grid aims to fire up green gas market with £25m plant
National Grid Gas Distribution to invest £6.3m in world's first bio-substitute natural gas plant
Study: Meeting green transport targets may need £895m biofuels spend
Government research body says next generation biofuels made from waste are a feasible low carbon option
Air Products in advanced talks for £1bn green gas network
Company urges government to retain support for energy from waste in the ROC review
PowerHouse aims to boost green gas with £33m Pyromex acquisition
Syngas plant developer hails maturing zero-emission waste-to-energy gasification technology
Renewable industry launches Green Gas Certification Scheme
Scheme will provide certainty for customers and bolster UK biomethane capacity, founders say
Southern licenses advanced "clean coal" technology to China power plant
Facility promises to reduce air pollution and cut carbon emissions by between 20 and 25 per cent
Could magic microbe harness steel plant emissions to make biofuel?
New Zealand biofuel firm Lanzatech says proprietary microbe uses steel factory emissions to help produce ethanol
Japanese utilities to test "low emissions" coal plant
$1.1bn project to trial oxygen-blown IGCC technology by 2017
Chinese institute licenses clean coal technology to FutureGen
Use of competitively priced, China-made equipment likely to prove key to deal with US project