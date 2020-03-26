Sumitomo
Sumitomo takes 25 per cent stake in giant US solar project
Japanese company buys into First Solar's 550MW Desert Sunlight development, diluting GE's share
Sumitomo super-wire set to bolster renewable energy output
Japanese engineering giant to launch superconductive cable that promises to boost renewable energy transmission by up to 50 per cent
Electric vehicles talk of the town at Tokyo motor show
Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi and Toyota jostle for position in the race to crack electric vehicle market
Nissan plans "second life" for Leaf Lithium-ion batteries
Scheme envisages car batteries being reused as power storage devices
Sumitomo whirls into US wind power market with Texas investment
Japanese conglomerate's stake in Stanton wind farm estimated at up to $105m