Streem Group

PIC invests £38m in rail and freight leasing firm Streem Group

Investment

PIC invests £38m in rail and freight leasing firm Streem Group

Railway and freight investment supports decarbonisation aims of both firms as well as that of wider logistics ecosystem, according to Pension Insurance Corporation

clock 08 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read