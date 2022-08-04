strategic road network

National Highways hails 'positive start' to net zero roadmap

Automotive

National Highways hails 'positive start' to net zero roadmap

A year on from the launch of its Net Zero Highways plan the roads agency reveals it is now sourcing 100 per cent renewable power and accelerating its LED lighting roll out

clock 04 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read