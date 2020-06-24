storm
Threat of severe floods increasing across UK, Environment Agency warns
Environment Agency launches Flood Action Campaign in bid to encourage residents and businesses to prepare for potentially devastating floods
Stormy weather fuels European wind power record
Wednesday's strong winds saw turbines across Europe generate 2,128GWh of clean power - enough to power 215 million EU households
Will 2017's extreme weather prompt more companies to wake up to climate risk?
The US has suffered 15 separate billion-dollar extreme weather events so far this year, as Lloyd's bank chairman warns businesses and governments are under-insured against climate change