Steven Chu
Steven Chu warns UK its nuclear plans risk becoming financial drain
Former US energy chief and Nobel physicist says UK plan to build various types of reactors is expensive and time-consuming
Ernest Moniz to be sworn in as US Energy Secretary
MIT physicist replaces Steven Chu with unanimous Senate backing
Nissan to install 500 fast-charge points across the US
Japanese car maker also among 13 companies working with Energy Department to boost workplace charging for electric cars
Chu takes to the stand to defend Solyndra loan
Energy secretary spends more than five hours facing House Committee questions, hours after bankrupt solar company postpones sale until next year
Curtain falls on US loan guarantee scheme with $5bn solar blow out
Three solar plants and a nationwide rooftop scheme net billion dollar deals ensuring controversial programme ends with a bang
US Department of Energy pledges greater focus on green transport
Major review of $3bn R&D budget calls for spending shift in favour of electric vehicles and smart grids
Sun shines on US military families with SolarCity plan for mass solar rollout
Department of Energy approves £214m loan guarantee for plan to power 160,000 military homes with renewable energy
California goldrush continues as First Solar nets $4.5bn loan guarantees
Department of Energy will back construction of three thin film solar plants with a combined 1.3GW capacity
Nationwide solar rooftop scheme bags $1.4bn DoE backing
Project Amp will install the equivalent of all the PV fitted in the US in 2010 on 750 warehouses across the country
Innovative solar storage plant lands $737m loan guarantee
US government backs Nevada facility that can store thermal energy for up to 10 hours, eliminating intermittency issues
Chu cranks up funding for EVs and energy research
Google Maps to provide information on US charge point locations through new government partnership
Hedegaard backs nuclear to meet EU climate targets
Climate commissioner says technology is needed to cut emissions, as fallout from the Fukushima crisis continues
DOE warms to Oregon geothermal project with $96m loan guarantee
US government clean energy loan guarantees now top $18bn
US Department of Energy provides $27m in pursuit of cheap solar
SunShot project gives backing to nine US firms working on advanced solar projects
Giant Arizona solar farm secures $967m loan guarantee
NRG Energy says money will fund construction of America's largest solar PV facility
Chu to warn US faces clean tech "Sputnik moment"
Energy Secretary to argue US competitiveness is being threatened by emerging clean tech powers
Report: Climate aid ignoring adaptation efforts
Vast majority of $30bn fast-start fund going to schemes targeting emissions rather than adaptation
Biden: US renewables policy is working
Vice president insists stimulus dollars will lead to a doubling of US renewable energy capacity by 2012
GM to power up Michigan Volt battery plant
Car giant will tomorrow begin manufacturing batteries for its trail-blazing plug-in hybrid
US government to evaluate smart grid readiness
Three grids will report on their readiness for smarter technologies as part of $60m project
Reports: Japan to increase climate funding offer to $10bn
Local media claims prime minister Yukio Hatoyama will announce increased funding commitment to the Copenhagen summit on Friday
US pledges $85m to support developing nations' clean tech projects
Poorer countries still waiting for overall US funding commitment
US government dishes out latest clean tech funding round
On eve of Copenhagen, Department of Energy awards almost $1.7bn in new funding for carbon capture and biofuel projects
US deploys more smart grid funding
Large-scale energy storage and smart metering among 32 projects funded