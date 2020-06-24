Statoil
Goodbye Statoil, welcome Equinor
Norway's largest company will be known as Equinor from tomorrow, as it tries to shake its oil-focused image
Statoil to change name to Equinor in pursuit of 'broad energy' strategy
Norwegian firm becomes latest fossil fuels giant to ditch oil from name as it seeks to underline commitment to clean energy transition
As Hywind project smashes expectations, are floating renewables ready for launch?
Masdar confirms flagship floating turbine project off the coast of Scotland has been operating at 65 per cent capacity
'Structural decline': Is it time for oil giants to shake up their investment plans?
After a strong end to 2017, oil majors have some extra cash to play with - the question is, what should they do with it?
Statoil and Masdar step up 'Batwind' offshore wind storage collaboration
Firms to analyse Hywind floating offshore wind plus battery storage project in Scotland and explore potential for wider use of the technology
The OGCI: Oil industry gamechanger or pro-gas greenwash?
10 CEOs of some of the world's biggest oil and gas firms came together last week to promote their low carbon investment work - but how much substance is there behind their welcome words?
Oil and gas majors announce investments in carbon-cutting technologies
Low emission cement, high efficiency vehicle engines and carbon capture and storage technology will receive support from group's $1bn joint investment fund
Nicola Sturgeon to open world's first floating wind farm
Experts predict 15-turbine Hywind project could pave the way for offshore wind farms to deploy in deeper, more remote waters
Statoil, Shell and Total ink partnership to deliver 'first-of-a-kind' CCS project
Oil giants team up to work on pioneering Norwegian project to deliver 'full scale' CCS
SSE partners with Statoil to drive forward Dogger Bank development
50/50 joint venture will see two firms join forces in bid to get three of the four Dogger Bank wind projects to financial close
CCS: Inside Norway's world-leading carbon capture testing facility
Backed by state funding alongside leading oil and gas firms, Norway is leading the world in carbon capture R&D at its Technology Centre Mongstad
Vattenfall gas plant considered for hydrogen and CCS conversion
Statoil, Vattenfall, and Gasunie to look at converting Dutch facility into hydrogen-powered plant, and explore combining H2 production with carbon capture and storage capabilities
Carbon Trust powers up Energy Systems Innovation Platform
Backed by SSE, Centrica, DONG Energy and others, the Energy Systems Innovation Platform will initially focus on developing energy storage solutions
SSE and Statoil buy out Statkraft's stake in Dogger Bank offshore wind projects
Four projects off North East coast of England with potential 4.8GW capacity now owned by SEE, Statoil and Innogy
Are oil giants finally pivoting towards a greener future?
Statoil releases a 'climate roadmap', as Shell boss warns public faith in fossil fuel industry is disappearing - are oil giants at last waking up to carbon bubble risks?
Masdar snaps up stake in Peterhead floating wind farm
Norwegian energy giant Statoil sells 25 per cent stake in world's first floating wind farm project off coast of Scotland