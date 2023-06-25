Statistical Review of World Energy

'Clarion call': Global energy sector still moving in 'opposite direction' to 1.5C targets

Energy

Soaring renewables deployment suggest a peak could be nearing, but global energy-related emissions still rose in 2022, according to Statistical Review of World Energy

clock 25 June 2023 • 4 min read
