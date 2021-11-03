sports for climate action

Sports organisations race to zero: UNFCCC calls for adoption of new climate goals for sports industry

Net Zero Now

On the sidelines of COP26, the Sports for Climate Action Framework today adopted new ambitious emissions targets

clock 03 November 2021 • 2 min read
