Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge

Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge: New initiative aims to link sponsorship deals to emissions reductions

Marketing

Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge: New initiative aims to link sponsorship deals to emissions reductions

ChangeNOW and 17 Sport unveil new co-ordinated effort to tie sponsorship to efforts to decarbonise the sports industry

clock 26 May 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read